A witness said that she say a boy clinging to a log before being swept down the stream. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has the latest details on the search and recovery effort. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Crews are searching for a child Monday after a witness saw the victim pulled into a rain-swollen creek, and a man's dead body was found nearby in Rainbow.

An overturned vehicle was found upside down in the river, near the location where the man's body was discovered, according to North County Fire. Crews have requested a bigger tow truck to pull the car out.

They are still searching the creek for the possible missing child, said County officials. Crews expect to search for much of the day, as the creek goes several miles down to Highway 15 with many twists and curves. Receding water and the low current speed was easing the search process.

Although Sheriff's deputies received reports of a missing child and adult in Fallbrook Monday morning, they were not yet sure if it was connected with this case.

While crews searched this weekend they found the body of a man, but no signs of the child, according to North County Fire public information officer John Buchanan.

Sheriff’s Deputies from the Vista Station and Fallbrook Substation responded to a witness' 911 call just before 5 p.m. Sunday along with the North County Fire Protection District and a swift water rescue team.

About an hour later, crews found a man's body in the area off the river bed. Conditions were too dangerous for crews to remove the body immediately, so they planned to resume the operation in the morning.

A woman said she saw a child swept away by fast moving water. Sheriff's deputies asked her if she was sure she didn't mistake the boy for a man, since they found his body nearby. The witness was sure that it was a boy, who appeared to be three to four years old.

Crews said they are not completely sure the child is in the creek, and they suspended the search until the morning. In the meantime they're asking people in Rainbow and Fallbrook to report any missing children.

The incident happened near the 4800 block of 5th street near the I-15 and Old Highway 395.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting its investigation to identify the man's body, notify the family and determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information was immediately available.