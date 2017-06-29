NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has the latest update on the elderly couple killed in a head-on crash in Valley Center on Tuesday.

A Valley Center couple celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary were killed just miles from their home by a suspected DUI driver.

Bobby, 83, and Alleta Jo Durant, 81, were killed when a suspected drunk driver crossed into their lane and slammed into their Mercedes head-on Tuesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The couple was celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary just before they were killed in the fatal crash, about five miles away from their home on the 28000 block of Lilac Road.

Friends knew the pair as Bob and Jo, and their daughter says they were always side-by-side. They met in high school and married when Bob was 19 and Jo was 17.

Twenty years ago, Bob and Jo moved to California and started growing avocados together.

Their daughter says they were good, family-oriented people. She would regularly get together with her parents and brother, who all live nearby.

CHP investigators said evidence at the scene suggests the 27-year-old driver of the Ford Explorer was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was airlifted to Palomar Hospital. She is expected to survive and has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Residents living around the area told NBC 7 the street is not only dangerous because of speeding in the area, but its proximity to casinos. Neighbors are concerned the casinos contribute to more drinking and driving.



"I live off Lilac Road and it's a very dangerous road. People travel very quickly on it and there are corners, there are driveways with corners on it," said Judy Simons, who lives in Valley Center. "Everyone gets involved. We're all concerned about the speeding."