Escondido Woman Found Dead, Son Accused in Her Death

An Escondido man has been booked on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his mother.

Escondido police officers were called to a home on North Hickory Street, between E Washington Avenue and Valley Parkway just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Rebecca Apodaca, 55, was found dead with injuries investigators described as consistent with a homicide.

Escondido police identified the suspect as 25-year-old David McGee.

McGee is accused of killing his mother and then trying to hurt himself, police said.

Emergency responders took McGee to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released information about what weapon – if any - was used in the killing.

“It’s sad. It is so sad,” neighbor Ashley Ramirez said.