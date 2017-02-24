How to Help San Jose Flood Victims

SAN JOSE, CA - FEBRUARY 22: People look at cars and homes engulfed in floodwaters on February 22, 2017 in San Jose, California. Flooding on Tuesday prompted the evacuation of over 10,000 people in the area. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Support for victims of the historic San Jose floods is being organized through the San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund, which will support non-profit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief and recovery assistance to those in need.

Organizations that will benefit from the fund include: American Red Cross, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Sacred Heart Community Service and The Salvation Army.

For more information on ways you can help flood victims, we’ve compiled some resources below: