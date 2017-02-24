How to Help San Jose Flood Victims

Support for victims of the historic San Jose floods is being organized through the San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund, which will support non-profit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief and recovery assistance to those in need.
Organizations that will benefit from the fund include: American Red Cross, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Sacred Heart Community Service and The Salvation Army.
