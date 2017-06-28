The Peninsula Humane Society is asking for help following a disturbing case of animal abuse. Michelle Roberts reports.

Police in Palo Alto last month found a 9-month-old pit bull badly injured and running in the street.

The pitbull, named Gabby, had an extremely swollen face from wire or cord that was tied around her month.

"We were able to get her mended and fixed up and treat her," Peninsula Human Society spokesperson Buffy Martin Tarbox said. "And now she's available for adoption."

Gabby still has a scar around her neck and face, but other than that she is healthy and curious.

Investigators with the Peninsula Humane Society said they have been reaching out to neighbors in the area where she was found to hopefully get some answers that could potentially help other animals that may be in danger.

"It's not just about this dog, but this person could abuse another dog as well," Tarbox said. "We just don't have any information to go on."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Penisula Humane Society at 650-340-7022. Gabby is up for adoption at the adoption center in Burlingame.