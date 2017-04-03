Apple employees this month will gradually move into part of the company's much-anticipated new building in Cupertino. Marianne Favro reports.

The Apple Park -- also known as the Apple Spaceship -- will house an estimated 12,000 employees, a move that could both boost business and tie up traffic.

Crews are starting to wrap up construction of the 2.8 million square foot main building in Apple Park. Employees, mostly engineers working research and development, this week began moving into several of the new buildings on the 175-acre campus.

South Bay residents are concerned the influx of employees will spark more gridlock to an area already known for traffic.

"I live in South San Jose and the commute is already horrible," San Jose-resident Thuy Cung said. "So it's going to be even worse once it opens."

Apple said it plans to use shuttles and has a goal of making sure 34 percent of all employees come to work in something other than single-occupancy vehicles.

Nearby businesses are focused on increased foot traffic.

The co-owner of Cupertino Village Optometry said he is expecting a spike in new clients. Restaurants in the area also eager to serve 12,000 new potential lunch customers.