File photo: Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images).

The Curry family has a new member: A 10-month old golden bundle of cuteness named Rookie.

According to TMZ, Stephen and Ayesha Curry reportedly bought the Goldendoodle pup from a Florida breeder called Murphy’s Doodles for $3,800.

Ayesha Curry posted a couple of photos of Rookie on her Instagram account, disclosing that it has green eyes, just like her:

The latest photo shows the Curry’s other family dog, Reza, with Rookie. And they both look super happy.