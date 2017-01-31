WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Derek Fisher of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on October 31, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Some $300,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home of former Los Angeles Laker and NBA coach Derek Fisher on Monday, police said.

An unknown number of suspects entered Fisher's home located in the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue in Tarzana between 7:30 and 10:30 Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

TMZ Sports reported Fisher's five NBA Championship rings were stolen during the burglary. NBC4 has not confirmed the rings theft.

No one was inside the home when the burglary occurred. The LAPD's West Valley division responded, but the LAPD's Commercial Crime Division Burglary Section is leading the investigation of the crime.

After a long career in the NBA, Fisher served as the head coach for the New York Knicks. He is currently working as a TV analyst.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Prieto at 213-486-6946.