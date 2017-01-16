At least four children were hurt after a fire broke out at a two-story bungalow style house in South Los Angeles late Monday evening.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. at 903 West Manchester Ave. in South Los Angeles.

It took 90 firefighters 16 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three boys and one girl were injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.