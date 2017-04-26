Mother, 6-Year-Old Boy Sought in Amber Alert Case | NBC Southern California
Mother, 6-Year-Old Boy Sought in Amber Alert Case

Authorities said they are searching for a gold 2004 BMW with license plate 6WAP644

By Jonathan Lloyd

    LAPD
    Six-year-old West Burnett (L) and his mother Nisha Burnett in undated photos provided by Los Angeles police after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

    An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a mother and her 6-year-old child, last seen by the boy's aunt when he was dropped off for school in the Venice area.

    Authorities said they are searching for a gold 2004 BMW with license plate 6WAP644. The mother, identified as Nisha Burnett, does not have legal guardianship of the child, 6-year-old West Burnett, police said.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    Tad Montoya

    The boy's aunt told authorities she last saw the child when she dropped him off at school Wednesday morning.

    West has brown hair and blue eyes, stands about 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants. 

    LAPD detectives can be reached at 310-482-6334.

    Correction: A previous version of this story identified the child as a girl.

