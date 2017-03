A man was caught on camera stealing a woman's purse in Anaheim and knocking her to the ground Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

A man was caught on camera snatching a purse from a woman walking down the street and throwing her to the ground in video released by police Wednesday.

The attack occurred March 14 at 7:45 a.m. in the area of State College Boulevard and South Street.

The man who Anaheim police were searching for was driving a black four-door Chevrolet.

Police were searching for the man and asked anyone with information on the crime to call police at 714-765-1900.