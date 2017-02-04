Flames Engulf Anaheim Steak House

Flames engulfed a restaurant early Saturday in Anaheim.

The fire began at around 4:18 a.m. at Anaheim White House Restaurant, located at 887 South Anaheim Boulevard, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

The flames shot through the roof and a knockdown was declared 30 minutes later, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The cause and extent of the damages were not known.

The Anaheim White House Restaurant is a high-end, privately owned Italian steak house and seafood restaurant located in the heart of Orange Couty, according to its website.