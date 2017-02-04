Flames Engulf Anaheim Steak House | NBC Southern California
LA

Flames Engulf Anaheim Steak House

By Kristina Bugante

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Southern Counties News
    Flames engulfed a restaurant early Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Anaheim.

    Flames engulfed a restaurant early Saturday in Anaheim.

    The fire began at around 4:18 a.m. at Anaheim White House Restaurant, located at 887 South Anaheim Boulevard, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

    The flames shot through the roof and a knockdown was declared 30 minutes later, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

    The cause and extent of the damages were not known.

    The Anaheim White House Restaurant is a high-end, privately owned Italian steak house and seafood restaurant located in the heart of Orange Couty, according to its website.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices