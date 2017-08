Authorities are seeking two armed men who robbed a donut shop around 1:10 a.m. in Fountain Valley.

Police responded to the 17000 block of Magnolia Street after the robbers threatened a Winchell's Donuts cashier at gunpoint and took $50, according to the business' manager.

The gunmen ordered the employee to open a safe in the office, but he did not know the combination.

No injuries were reported and details on the thieves were not immediately available.