At Least One Injured in Possible Avalanche on Mount Baldy

Authorities are responding to reports of a possible avalanche Thursday afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The San Bernardino County Shriff's Department received the report from hikers in the Mount Baldy area. A helicopter rescue crew responded to the site in the mountains about 45 northeast of Los Angeles.

At least one hiker was trapped, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At least one person suffered serious injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The area featuring trails, ski runs and rugged terrain is among the parts of Southern California that received significant snowfall over that past few weeks.