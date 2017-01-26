At Least One Injured in Possible Avalanche on Mount Baldy | NBC Southern California
LA

At Least One Injured in Possible Avalanche on Mount Baldy

By Jonathan Lloyd and Irene Moore

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities are responding to reports of a possible avalanche Thursday afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains.

    The San Bernardino County Shriff's Department received the report from hikers in the Mount Baldy area. A helicopter rescue crew responded to the site in the mountains about 45 northeast of Los Angeles.

    At least one hiker was trapped, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At least one person suffered serious injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

    The area featuring trails, ski runs and rugged terrain is among the parts of Southern California that received significant snowfall over that past few weeks.

    Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices