Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is greeted in the dugout by Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brett Eibner #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a solo home run in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Dodgers won the trade.

Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner both hit homers and Alex Wood threw eight shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins, 7-2, on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Ironically, all three stars of the night for the Dodgers were acquired via trade.

Wood, the reigning National League Pitcher of the Week, delivered his third straight shutout as he has cemented himself in the Dodgers rotation for the foreseeable future.

Wood (5-0), scattered just six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 7 and 1/3 shutout innings as he remained perfect on the season, lowering his ERA to an astonishing 1.88 on the season.

Wood was acquired from the Atlanta Braves as the 2015 MLB trade deadline.

Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, and solo home run as he finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Taylor was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a straight-up trade for RHP Zach Lee last June.

Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game after the team announced that third baseman Justin Turner would be moved to the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Eibner promptly made the most of his MLB action by sending a four-seam fastball from Justin Nicolino over the fence in left-center for his second home run of the season.

Eibner was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in January for Double-A infidler, Jordan Tarsovich.

Nicolino (0-1), took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in just four short innings.

Cody Bellinger hit his team-leading eight homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth, but it was the fireworks afterwards that had everyone talking.

After Bellinger belted a fastball from A.J. Ramos over the wall, Ramos hit Eibner with the very next pitch, a 97MPH fastball near the chest.

With the Dodgers leading 7-0 in the top of the ninth, L.A. retaliated as reliever Ross Stripling threw behind Giancarlo Stanton to start off the inning.

Stripling was immediately ejected, and both benches cleared as Marlins' manager Don Mattingly went after Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts and bench coach Bob Geren in the melee. Both Mattingly and Geren were ejected.

After the ejections, Justin Bour homered for the second straight game to end the shutout and put the Fish on the board.

Los Angeles has won three straight, and the Miami Marlins have the worst record in baseball. Things will certainly get interesting as these teams still have two games left to play this weekend.

Up Next:

Dodgers send Julio Urias to the mound on Saturday opposite Dan Straily as L.A. celebrates "Pups at the Park," night at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is 7:10PM PST.