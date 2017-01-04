BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 09: A general view of atmosphere at Beyond Blowouts! Drybar hosts Exclusive Listening Party for Rita Wilson's new album at Drybar on June 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Drybar )

You can now drink up while you're getting a blowout or a fresh cut.

Beauty salons and barber shops in California may now serve beer and wine to their clients during business hours and no later than 10 p.m.

Salons and shops are not allowed to charge for the alcoholic drinks and no more than 12 ounces of beer or 6 ounces of wine by the glass can be offered to the client.

AB1322, also known as the "Drybar bill," went into effect Jan. 1 after it was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in Sept. 2016.

Limousines and hot air balloon ride services are also allowed to serve complimentary alcohol.