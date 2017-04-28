Chance the Cat Survives 15 BB Gun Shots

An 8-month-old cat survived 15 BB gun shots. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017.

A stray cat has been given a second chance at life. The 8-month-old feline was found shot 15 times with a BB gun earlier this week.

The black and tan tabby is on the mend four days after surgery. He was found hovering under a contractor's truck just a few blocks from the NOHL Ranch Animal Hospital.

Veterinarians said if they know anything about cats, it's that they would never sit still once they've been attacked.

"We would think he would have ran but the possibility he was tied down or held down ... we're not sure," Dr. Janie Guirguis said.

Officials at NOHL Ranch Animal Hospital say the cat came in with multiple puncture wounds, all of them aimed at the cat's head.

Five pellets went through his skull, but veterinarians could only remove four of them. The last one was too deep.

"They had to make a decision as to what to do because he didn't have an owner and they didn't know if he would survive the surgery and made a decision they would try to save him and it's a good thing that they did," Dr. Janie Guirguis said.

Hospital workers named the cat "Chance" because he's getting one more beyond the usual nine lives.

He's also getting a lot of attention from animal lovers like Dorothy Daroza. She stopped by to donate to his recovery fund.

"It's like a knife in the heart that anybody would be so cruel," Dorothy Daroza said.

Doctors said the shock of the BB gun attack blinded Chance. They hope he regains his eyesight as he heals.

The cat will continue to recover for at least a few more days before NOHL Ranch begins searching for a suitable home.