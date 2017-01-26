Well-known rapper Chief Keef was arrested at his lavish Tarzana home Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in connection with a violent armed home invasion involving his former music producer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Ramsay Tha Great accused Chief Keef of assaulting him in a home invasion in his Devonshire division home exactly a week ago.

Keith Cozart, who goes by the stage name Chief Keef, was taken into custody without incident along with two others at his lavish million-dollar home in Tarzana.

The LAPD said in the violent home invasion, the victim, later confirmed to be producer Ramsay Tha Great, was robbed at gunpoint. Ramsay Tha Great later accused Chief Keef of the robbery on Instagram, claiming he was armed with an AK-47.

@chieffkeeffsossa now if I was a celebrity I wouldn't come personally jump a person with you five friends and a Ak 47 that's just dumb your famous ......... now I'm taking everything from you . U really just fucked up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on........ yea I'm pressing charges on yo ass. You a fucking low life mf niggas out here tryna do positive shit and you still on some goofy Chicago shit . We'll see u in court ⚖️💳 A photo posted by RamsayThaGreat (@ramsay_tha_great) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

"It was a violent home invasion involving firearms being pointed at victims," said LAPD Capt. Brian Pratt. "The detectives did some really great follow up investigation. Witnesses came forward and identified who our suspects were. We knew who we were going after – we weren’t just shooting in the dark."

Cozart and the others suspected to be involved were taken into custody without incident.