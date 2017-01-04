Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford, left, dives for a loose ball along with Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Austin Rivers had a game-high 28 points and the Los Angeles Clippers clawed back to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 115-106, on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Rivers played 44 out of a possible 48 minutes and also led the team in assists with seven. Jamal Crawford scored 22 points for the Clippers off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan just missed a 20-20 game, finishing with 18 points and 20 rebounds.

Marc Gasol had 23 points for Memphis in a losing efforts as the Grizzles get swept by both L.A. based basketball teams on back-to-back nights.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Rivers caught fire in the third quarter, with nine points and five assists as L.A. outscored the Grizz, 36-22, in the period.

They would never trail again, completing the comeback and notching back-to-back victories since snapping a six-game losing streak on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

Clippers superstars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin did not play in the game, but Paul was active and in uniform. He is expected to suit up on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

