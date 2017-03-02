College Football Player Accused of Rape has a History of Sex Crimes

A Cerritos College football player was arrested last month and charged with rape and sexual assault for the second time in four years. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m.

A Cerritos College football player was arrested last month and charged with rape and sexual assault, but this isn’t the first time he’s been charged with similar crimes and police are encouraging other possible victims to come forward.

Twenty-one-year-old Kishawn Holmes is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old fellow student who also worked as a physical therapist for the football team. The attack reportedly happened at a private home away from the campus, according to police detectives.

Four years ago NBC4 reported that Holmes, then a 17-year-old student at Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, was arrested and convicted of forcible rape, two counts of lewd acts and three counts of false imprisonment in an incident involving six underage girls.

“His (current) bail was set at two million dollars, and that's based on the incident and his past history,” said Sgt. Marvin Jaramilla with L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

But Holmes’ friend and Cerritos football teammate Josiah Celestine said the man described by police is different from the person he knows.

“Knowing Kishawn, this is a totally different person than what they're describing him as,” Celestine said.

In a statement to NBC4 Cerritos College called the allegations “unsettling and alarming” and said it is conducting its own investigation in conjunction with the Sheriff's Department.