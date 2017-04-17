Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Hatcher watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Dodgers bullpen finally allowed a home run.

Chris Hatcher surrendered the game-winning homer to Jake Lamb and the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the finale of their four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-2, on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

L.A.'s bullpen had faced 181 batters to start the season before Hatcher threw Lamb a first-pitch fastball that the left-hander deposited into the bleacher seats in right-center, breaking a 2-2 tie. It was the first high-leverage situation Hatcher has pitched in this season.

@JakeLamb18's solo shot gives the Dbacks a 3-2 lead. #OurSeason@AZSnakepit@GoldyHappenspic.twitter.com/XcDJC3fQV9 — Noah Blabac (@NoahBlabac) April 18, 2017

Hatcher came back out for the ninth and was charged with a second run after David Peralta hit an RBI triple off Luis Avilan to extend the Snakes lead.

The Dodgers handed starter Brandon McCarthy a two-run lead in the fourth inning before Arizona rallied for four unanswered runs to seal the victory.

Brandon McCarthy did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Logan Forsythe knocked in the game's first run as the Dodgers finally scored with the bases loaded.

Forsythe hit a sac-fly to centerfield in the bottom of the second, snapping an 0-for-9 scoring drought with the bases loaded in the team's last 11 games. Despite the RBI, the Dodgers are technically still 0-for-10 in their last 11 plate appearances with the bases juiced.

Rob Segedin scored on the fly ball in his first game of the season with the Dodgers. Segedin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day as Rich Hill was put back on the 10-day disabled list.

The Dodgers learned that there's always money in the banana stand when Hernandez sent a Robbie Ray fastball into the seats in left field for his first home run of the season.

Los Angeles had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, but the Dodgers were unable to capitalize off of a leadoff double from Justin Turner, hitting three short fly balls to end the threat.

Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his second consecutive save and fifth overall on the season.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will face back-to-back left-handed starters as the Rockies come to town on Tuesday for a quick two-game series at Chavez Ravine. L.A. will start Hyun-Jin Ryu on Tuesday opposite rookie Kyle Freeland at 7:10PM PST.