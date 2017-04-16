Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Instead of bunnies, the Dodgers were talking about blisters.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost pitcher Rich Hill, and then they lost the game, 3-1, to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Easter Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Iannetta homered for Arizona, but the game was overshadowed by the lingering blister problem of $48 million dollar man, Rich Hill.

Hill missed two months of the season last year because of a blister and was placed on the 10-day disabled list after his Opening Series start this year, with the early symptoms of another blister on his left middle finger.

Hill was activated from the DL on Sunday, but didn't make it past the third inning as he was removed from the game after re-aggravating the blister before the start of the fourth inning. He threw just 54 pitches before leaving the game.

Hill (1-1) is likely headed back to the DL on Monday and currently, there is no timetable for his return. Before leaving the game, Hill allowed two runs on five hits with two talks and two strikeouts in just three innings.

Hey there @Chris_Iannetta! 👋 pic.twitter.com/PADPJMyLOM Discover Your Dodgers: Logan Forsythe (Short) NBC LA sports reporter, Michael J. Duarte, interviews new Dodgers' second baseman, Logan Forsythe, to discuss his new teammates and his favorite things. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017) — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 16, 2017

Yasiel Puig continued his torrid start to the season as the Wild Horse hit an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning, his team-leading 11th RBI of the season.

The lone highlight for the Dodgers came on the defensive end as Joc Pederson tracked down a ball in centerfield before crashing into the wall.

Paul Goldschmidt was 2-for-4 with an RBI single and Taijuan Walker (2-1) recorded his second victory in a Snakes' uniform as he allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Fernando Rodney worked the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

The Dodgers struggles with the bases loaded carried over into Sunday's contest.

Los Angeles loaded the bases in the first inning off Walker, but Pederson struck out to end the inning. After the at-bat, the Dodgers are now 0-for-10 in their last plate appearances with the bases loaded over their last 11 games.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will face another left-hander on Monday as Arizona sends LHP Robbie Ray to the mound. L.A. will counter with RHP Brandon McCarthy as the Dodgers try and win the series. First pitch is 7:10PM PST.