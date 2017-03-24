The two Cathedral City kids from the statewide Amber Alert were found safer in a stolen car after vanishing hours earlier. Annette Arreola reports for NBC 4 News at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017.

A family was reunited Friday morning after two missing boys were found safe no more than 10 miles away from where a thief took their babysitter's car with the two toddlers still inside.

Carlos Cortez, the thankful father of the boys, expressed how grateful he was after hearing his "babies" were found safe in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The person who stole the vehicle has not been located.

Jayden, 1, and Carlos Cortez, 2, were in their babysitter's car when she stepped out for an errand. An unknown suspect stole the white 2016 Honda Accord around 6:45 p.m. Thursday with the boys inside.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Thursday night.

After an 8-hour-long search, the toddlers were found inside the abandoned car Friday around 2:40 a.m. The car, which was left with its engine still on, had been parked at a church in the 17400 block of Bubbling Springs Road in Desert Hot Springs.

The boys were taken to a hospital for evaluation and were later reunited with their family, authorities said.

