Firefighters battle a blaze on a rooftop of a commercial building in Boyle Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Over 100 firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a fire at a commercial building in Boyle Heights.

The fire was reported at the two-story building at 5:16 p.m. at 3701 E. Union Pacific Ave., said Margaret Steward, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman.

At least four second-floor units are fully engulfed in flames, Stewart said.