DUI Suspect in Stolen Subaru Sets Off Five-Car Crash, Injuring at Least Six

The driver took off after officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Fontana

By Jonathan Lloyd and Annette Arreola

    The driver of a stolen Subara was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a five-vehicle crash that left at least six people hospitalized. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Tuesday March 21, 2017. 

    The driver of a stolen Subaru set off a chain-reaction crash early Tuesday that left at least six people hospitalized.

    Five vehicles were involved in the 1:30 a.m. crash in Fontana that occurred after police attempted to pull over a driver on suspicion of DUI. That driver sped off in the blue Subara sport utility vehicle, struck a pole at the intersection and slammed into three other vehicles.

    One of those vehicles crashed into another car, leaving at least six people injured. The injuries were described by authorities as minor to moderate.

    The intersection of Cherry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard was closed overnight for the investigation, but has since reopened. The crash left debris throughout the intersection.

    The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, evading a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

