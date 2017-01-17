Gas Station Employee Fatally Shot in Los Feliz

A gas station employee was fatally shot in Los Feliz on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

A gas station employee was fatally shot in Los Feliz Tuesday morning and a search for the gunman was underway.

A man entered a gas station in the 2100 block of North Vermont Avenue and shot several rounds at the victim while attempting a robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was struck multiple times. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman was described as a man about 20 to 25 years old, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.