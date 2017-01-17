Gas Station Employee Fatally Shot in Los Feliz | NBC Southern California
LA

Gas Station Employee Fatally Shot in Los Feliz

By Jessica Rice and Nyree Arabian

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Toni Guinyard
    A gas station employee was fatally shot in Los Feliz on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    A gas station employee was fatally shot in Los Feliz Tuesday morning and a search for the gunman was underway.

    A man entered a gas station in the 2100 block of North Vermont Avenue and shot several rounds at the victim while attempting a robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was struck multiple times. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

    The gunman was described as a man about 20 to 25 years old, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 01/03] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    AP

    No additional information was immediately available.  

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices