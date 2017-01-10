Los Angeles Will Be Home to George Lucas's New Museum | NBC Southern California
Los Angeles Will Be Home to George Lucas's New Museum

The "Star Wars" filmmaker has tried to build a museum to house an extensive personal collection that includes 40,000 paintings, illustrations and film-related items

By Wire Services and Staff

    Getty Images
    Star Wars director George Lucas.

    Los Angeles has been chosen as the home of filmmaker George Lucas' new Museum of Narrative Art, city officials announced Tuesday.

    The museum is expected to be built in Exposition Park, joining a cluster of other museums.

    The museum's board chose Los Angeles over a competing proposal from San Francisco.

    For nearly a decade, the filmmaker has tried to build a museum to house an extensive personal collection that includes 40,000 paintings, illustrations and film-related items. But legal entanglements and other complications have thwarted his efforts.

    The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, as it will be called, promises hundreds of jobs and a high-profile attraction.

    The "Star Wars" creator is financing the project himself. He plans to spend more than $1 billion to build the museum, endow it and provide a trove of initial artworks valued at over $400 million. Together with Chinese architect Ma Yansong, Lucas has proposed a sleek, futuristic design looks like a cross between the Guggenheim and a galactic starfighter.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

