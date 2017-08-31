The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver that smashed into a San Pedro liquor store on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a busy liquor store in San Pedro on Wednesday.

Patrons inside and outside of the store were shocked when a 2007 white Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed into the front of the Beach City Market store then took off when they attempted to stop the driver.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Pacific Avenue.

"I look to the left and the car is right there in front of my face," David Quintero, the store's employee, said. "I didn't have time to react; I got lucky."

Quintero credits a shelf as the reason he is unharmed. The furniture blocked debris from hitting him, but customers had to run to the back of the store for safety.

One mother and her two children ran away from the crash with no serious injuries.

"They were screaming," Quintero said. "I felt really bad for the mother, she got a piece of glass in her hand."

No other injuries have been reported.

Witnesses told police they believe the driver was driving under the influence.

The store has reopened and authorities are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run and anyone who recognized the vehicle is asked to contact Harbor Community Police Station at 310-726-7701.