At least one home was engulfed in flames when a plane crashed in a Riverside neighborhood on Monday.

The Riverside Fire Department responded to reports of a plane crash at Central Avenue and Streeter Avenue, officials said.

The Cessna 310 crashed under "unknown circumstances" about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, landing on a home.

"It was like a loud boom," witness Jose Bautista told NBC4.

Daniel Hernandez, who lives in the neighborhood, also described the crash as a "very loud explosion." He said fumes entered his room and he could feel the heat on his face before he ran outside.

The plane, which was carrying four people, had departed from Riverside for San Jose, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two of the four were pulled from the wreckage alive, but the other two people have not been accounted for.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Aerial footage showed firefighters working to extinguish the fire in the Riverside neighborhood.

Refresh this page for updates. The latest details on the NBC4 News at 5 & 6.

NBC4's Jason Kandel contributed to this report.