Four homes were destroyed in the massive La Tuna fire that began over Labor Day weekend in Sept. 2017.

It's heartbreak for Linda Sherdel and her daughter Samantha.

They returned Monday to their 2-bedroom home on a half acre lot near the path of the La Tuna fire. The home is now reduced to rubble.

The mother and daughter didn't have time to pack up Saturday when flames raced down the hill behind their home and firefighters told them to leave.

"He said, 'Go now. Get out of here,'" Linda Sherdel recalled.

She says the pair grabbed their dogs, phones, laptop, purses and keys and left.

They left with the clothes on their back. They're grateful to get out alive, but now the single mom who moved from Florida to rebuild her life in the Shadow Hills community has no home.

"I'm still kinda in shock. We're working on it day by day, moment by moment."

For a moment, Linda -- an art collector -- had her spirits lifted when she spotted an art deco vase in the rubble.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help two families impacted by the fire. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges. Click the names if you would like to donate.



