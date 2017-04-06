A man deported twice and wanted on a warrant for indecent exposure was caught in Port Hueneme allegedly breaking into a home. Chuck Henry reports on the NBC4 News at 11pm on Wednesday, April 5,

A man deported twice and wanted on a warrant for indecent exposure was caught in Port Hueneme allegedly breaking into a home, police said Wednesday.

Guillermo Damaso, 39, who lived in Oxnard, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and taken to Ventura County Jail, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

At 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, residents called police to report a suspicious person running around backyards in the 1500 block of North 6th Place. They reported a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt jumping fences in the neighborhood.

A woman said she heard the sound of window opening in her bedroom, and when she went to check it out, she drew back the curtain to find Damaso standing there looking into her room, she said.

The homeowner confronted Damaso, who then tried to hide and jumped over a fence, police said.

Police captured the man, and after showing the homeowner a line-up, Damaso was identified as the suspect.

After police ran records on Damaso, they found he was wanted in Florida for indecent exposure to minors and adults, was on probation for weapons and narcotics violations, and was deported twice. Police said he was deported once in Florida and once in California, and said during the police interview that he entered the country illegally Tuesday by way of "coyote."