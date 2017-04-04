A Los Angeles teen has her pick of all Ivy League schools after being accepted to every world-class university. (Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017.)

A 17-year-old is making Southern California proud after she achieved the incredible feat of being accepted into all eight Ivy League schools.

"It's completely surreal. I opened them one after another, and they all were saying, 'Congratulations! Congratulations!' And I know that is something special," she said.

Cassandra Hsiao from Walnut has offers from Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Dartmouth, Brown, Columbia, Cornell and Penn – leaving her with the difficult decision of which world-class institution she wants to join as the class of 2021.

She’s a first-generation immigrant, and it was her essay about learning English that impressed the universities.

Touting her amazing 4.67 GPA and 1540 score on the SATs, the writer and journalist attends Orange County School of the Arts.

But the list doesn’t stop there – she’s one of two student body presidents, an editor-in-chief of the school magazine, and active in her community.

Hsiao came from Malaysia at just 5 years old.

In addition to being accepted to all Ivy League schools, she was also accepted to Stanford University, John Hopkins University, University of Southern California, Northwestern University, New York University, Amherst College and many others in the UC System.