Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, center, is congratulated after scoring a goal by defenseman Alec Martinez, left, and left wing Tanner Pearson against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Kings are off the mat.

Trevor Lewis scored the game-winning goal during a three-goal second period and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night in Denver.

The Kings entered the game on a three-game skid following a weeklong NHL mandated bye week that was introduced this season. After a scoreless first period, both teams amped up the action in the second.

Colorado scored first after a costly turnover by Kings' defenseman Drew Doughty in their own zone. Mikko Rantanen picked up the puck off Doughty's stick and scored easily on a breakaway goal.

Minutes later, Doughty atoned for his costly turnover when he delivered a no-look, backhand pass to forward Tyler Toffoli who scored an instant before crashing into the net to tie the game.

Less than seven minutes later, Lewis scored on an Avalanche turnover as he skated down the left side of the ice and cut to the net, beating Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard to give the Kings the lead.

Pickard was pulled for the final few minutes of the third period as the Avalanche unleashed a flurry of shots to try and tie the game. Kings' goalie Peter Budaj made 11 saves in the final period, as the Kings held on for the victory.

Budaj spent years in Colorado with the Avalanche and had his best season as a pro in Denver during the 2006-2007 campaign that notched him 31 wins. Tuesday's victory gave Budaj 27 on the season.

The victory was also a historic win for longtime Kings coach Darry Sutter. The two-time Stanley Cup winning head coach secured his 215th win after the game, putting him in a first place tie with Andy Murray for most wins in Los Angeles franchise history.

The Kings earned two points, giving them 62 so far on the season, two points behind the Calgary Flames for the second and final wild card spot in the NHL playoffs.

UP NEXT:

Kings head home to Staples Center where they will host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.