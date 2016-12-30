Rescue Underway for 17 Stuck for Hours on Knott's Berry Farm Ride | NBC Southern California
LA

Rescue Underway for 17 Stuck for Hours on Knott's Berry Farm Ride

One rider said it was the first his family went on at the park.

By Irene Moore and Heather Navarro

    A portion of Knott's Berry Farm was being shut down to help rescue riders stuck on a ride for hours Friday.

    Riders on Knott's Berry Farm's Sky Cabin said the ride was stuck 120 feet in the air Friday as fire officials tried to work out rescue options.

    The ride was reported stuck at 5 p.m. at night to the Orange County Fire Authority, but riders told NBC4 they had been there for at least four hours.

    A Knott's Berry Farm spokesman confirmed the ride broke down at 2 p.m.

    One rider said the situation was getting dire as many people needed to use the facilities and had nowhere to go.

    The Sky Cabin is a space needle looking ride that brings people up and down. 

    An employee was also aboard, the rider said, and was communicating to other via walkie talkie. The employee said a main brake was activated and cannot be released. 

    A portion of the park was to be shut down so fire officials could aid in the rescue, the rider said. 

    The rider said it was the first his out-of-town family went on at the park. 

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

