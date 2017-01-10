Knott's Berry Farm is thinking pink: pink tickets, specially-themed pink décor, pink lighting at special attractions and pink merchandise — all for breast cancer awareness.

The theme park is partnering with Susan G. Komen Orange County to raise money for breast cancer awareness, services and research now through March 5.

Guests can purchase a special "pink" ticket and limited edition "pink" T-shirts.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket and T-shirt sales will benefit Komen Orange County.

Supreme Scream, a 252-foot vertical ascending and descending ride, will be lit pink starting Valentine's Day to honor and celebrate breast cancer survivors and their families.

In January, the park is holding a special event called "ScreamAgainstBreastCancer where survivors and their family members will ride Supreme Scream.

While suspended at the highest point, GoPro cameras mounted to the ride will record survivors and their families as they "scream against all of the challenges and pain" and "celebrate their victories and the great triumph of overcoming breast cancer," according to a Knott's Berry Farm news release.

The theme park first partnered with the Susan G. Komen foundation in 2013.