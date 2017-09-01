Knott's Scary Farm: 2017 Maze Reveals

The new maze Dark Ride will premiere at the 45th annual Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park. The mazes-and-more scare event opens on Thursday, Sept. 21.

How thoroughly in touch with the supernatural is Knott's Berry Farm?

Consider that the Buena Park-based theme park has a celebrated Ghost Town that's open all year long. Ghosty goings-on? It's part of Knott's nature.

So when autumn arrives in Orange County, you can bet that the historic rides-and-attractions destination will be at the frightful forefront of eeking-out guests seeking some spirited thrills.

That's when Knott's Berry Farm transmogrifies into Knott's Scary Farm, a 25-night scare-tacular brimming with terrors of all spooky, screamy, not-going-in-there-nope sorts.

The 2017 clutch-a-friend fear festival opens on Sept. 21, and as that's just under three weeks away, Knott's has made its much-anticipated maze reveal. There are 13 mazes and attractions in all, and if you can do all 13, and stay brave, well, consider yourself lucky, not unlucky.

New for this year, which happens to be the 45th annual outing for the fall-time event?

Prepare for a trio of fresh 'n dreadful mazes...

Dark Ride is the maze for you if you definitely want to see clowns and other circus-y, "sideshow"-type scares. Gulp.

Pumpkin Eater highlights "... a murderous 7-foot-tall creature that haunts the old woods surrounding The Hollow," as well as "...a cave crawling with insects."

And Trick-or-Treat: Lights Out involves a visit to the Green Witch's home. What's in your hand? A "faulty flashlight." Err. Don't be scared. Don't be scared. Don't be... scared.

Returning classics? They're plentiful and horrorful, too. Special Ops: Infected, Shadow Lands, Red Barn, The Tooth Fairy, and a number of other monstrous mazes will be back to lurk-it-up at the theme park.

Speaking of lurking it up: Look for "(b)ands of half-human, half-animal monsters (to) prowl the streets and inhabit the fog..." of Ghost Town. Wander a little further and you'll find more teeth-chattering scare zones, including Fiesta de los Muertos, CarnEVIL, and The Hollow.

If all of this makes you not want to drive home, you don't have to: There's a Knott's Scary Farm hotel package. Note, though, if you dare, that monsters may be haunting the lobby, which means you won't be out of the woods quite yet, even after you've left the park.

Want to hook into that popular Knott's Scary Farm Pass or another type of ticket? Peek around the corner, make sure the coast is clear, then scamper to this page, quickly, before the Pumpkin Eater sees you.

