Residents of a Koreatown apartment building woke up early Thursday to find their cars flooded in the parking garage after a water main broke.

The call of a flooded building came in at around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of South Serrano Avenue, authorities said.

One resident said a neighbor frantically woke her up to tell her to move her car. Most residents were able to drive their cars out of the flooded garage.

Authorities had to turn off the water main of the entire block in order to stop the flooding and start the clean up.

The water, which was knee-deep at one point, even went down to the basement of the building.

The water will be shut off throughout the day for the residents of the apartment.