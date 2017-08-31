LA Fleet Week: Water-Close Celebration

If it is Labor Day Weekend, and you're in San Pedro, and you're at the Port of Los Angeles, chances are good that you're in the celebratory swing of LA Fleet Week.

It's a patriotic, event-packed festivity that takes an already-long weekend and makes it even longer, by a day, which means the first four days of September will be fully given over to a host of ship-based, fireworks-splendid happenings.

The Battleship USS Iowa is a center for the celebrations, but the Downtown Harbor in San Pedro and the Los Angeles Cruise Terminal will also have events and related goings-on from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

On the busy 2017 schedule? The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy Ship Tours are very well-attended (and they're free). There shall be dramatic aircraft flyovers, so watch the skies.

Tours of the USS Iowa will be discounted, live entertainment will keep visitors laughing and/or humming along during the weekend, and a STEM Expo will honor the marvels of science through a host of activities.

Also? The U.S. Bank Veterans Village will offer "services and resources for active and retired military."

And while much of the action will be centered right there, at the waterfront, military members should also keep in mind that discounts and deals in tribute to LA Fleet Week can be found further inland.

At the LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens? Show your military identification on Friday, Sept. 1 and enter the animal park for free. Other discounts for military members around the region, from the Aquarium of the Pacific to sporting events? Check 'em all out here.

There are more military discounts to seek out, too, during the holiday weekend. Keep Blue Star Museums, the summer-long promotion from the NEA, Department of Defense, and Blue Star Families, in mind. It's the multi-month promotion that welcomes military families to hundreds of cultural and art institutions for free.

And while it is not tied to LA Fleet Week, we're coming up on the final few days of Blue Star Museums for 2017. Labor Day, which is Sept. 4, is the final chance to enjoy free admission at a host of spots around Southern California, so find your destination now.

