A newly released Los Angeles traffic database is confirming daily commuting fears for distressed drivers: many are spending more time in gridlock and more wrecks are being reported than in previous years.

But it also shows some things LA traffic warriors may not know: rush hour on a Friday is when most crashes happen on our highways.

The traffic database was assembled by USC engineering and journalism students, who claim it the largest ever for LA. Take a look at some of the findings:

Crashes by Day of the Week



When the weekend arrives, Angelenos seem to drive a little less carefully in rush-hour traffic. In 2016, more collisions happened on Friday, specifically between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., than any other day of the week, data shows.

Most Dangerous Intersections

West Carson holds the distinction of having the intersection most susceptible to crashes in the United States. According to data collected by USC students, more cars collided at Sepulveda Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue than anywhere else in the country.

More Crashes Reported



There were morecrashes reported in 2016 than in the three previous years, data compiled by USC shows.For the first time since 2013, more than 400,000 crashes were reported across Los Angeles



Dangerous Crosswalks

Hollywood and Vine, a Tinseltown intersection bustling with tourists year-round, is among the most dangerous places to cross the street in Los Angeles. One death and 17 injuries were reported there from 2009 to 2013, data shows.

Daily Grind



Has your bumber-to-bumper commute improved over the years? This interactive graphic shows just has fast traffic is slugging along on a handful of freeways in 2016 compared to other years.



