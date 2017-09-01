In this file photo, a jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

As Labor Day Weekend, or the "end of the summer" as many people recognize it, has arrived, the Los Angeles International Airport is expecting a record-breaking number of passengers this year.

LAX officials said they are expecting nearly 900,000 passengers to travel throughout the four-day holiday weekend. The surge in passengers is a 4 percent increase to the airport's average day.

The holiday travel period begins Friday and runs through Monday with Friday being the busiest day for travel.

Extra police will be patrolling the airport to keep terminals moving.