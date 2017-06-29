Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Lamborghini Into Row of Cars in West Hollywood | NBC Southern California
Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Lamborghini Into Row of Cars in West Hollywood

Witnesses reported seeing two men getting out of the Lamborghini and running away after it crashed.

By Kristina Bugante

    Police were looking for the driver of a Lamborghini who crashed the convertible white sports car into parked cars early Thursday in West Hollywood.

    The crash was reported just after midnight at Romaine Street and North Genesee Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff West Hollywood station. 

    Witnesses said the driver the Lamborgini appeared to be speeding when he lost control and crashed into at least two parked cars. The crash also damaged a carport.

    Driver Turns Lamborghini Into Expensive Wrecking Ball

    [la gallery] Lamborghini in Wrong Hands Turns Into High-Priced Wrecking Ball
    ANG News
    Published at 4:23 AM PDT on Jun 29, 2017 | Updated 5 hours ago

