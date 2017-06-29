The driver of a white Lamborghini caused a chain reaction crash in West Hollywood, authorities were searching for the occupants of the car Thursday morning. Jonathan Gonzalez reports live for Today in LA on Thursday, June 2, 2017.

Police were looking for the driver of a Lamborghini who crashed the convertible white sports car into parked cars early Thursday in West Hollywood.

The crash was reported just after midnight at Romaine Street and North Genesee Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff West Hollywood station.

Witnesses said the driver the Lamborgini appeared to be speeding when he lost control and crashed into at least two parked cars. The crash also damaged a carport.

Witnesses reported seeing two men getting out of the Lamborghini and running away after it crashed.