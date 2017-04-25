Police were seeking possible addition victims after a man was accused of luring a lost 6-year-old in a shopping center to an isolated area before sexually assaulting her behind recycling bins, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

A man was arrested after he was accused of luring a lost 6-year-old in a shopping center to an isolated area before sexually assaulting her behind recycling bins, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Jorge Enrique Lopez-Maza, a 26-year-old LA resident, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a child to commit a lewd act Friday.

Police were seeking additional victims after the revelation of the horrific crime in Panorama City. Authorities said he was also known by the alias "Julio Ramirez-Sarmiento."

Police said Lopez-Maza spotted the lost girl in a Panorama City shopping center and started a conversation. After he gained her trust, police said he lured her outside to an area in the parking lot. He was then accused of sexually assaulting her.

He was being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information on the crime or possible additional victims was asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.