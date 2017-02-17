A 55-year-old man died Friday after coming in contact with downed power lines in Sherman Oaks during a powerful storm, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 12:43 p.m. in the 5300 block of north Sepulveda Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. A large tree crashed down on a vehicle, bringing power lines with it.

The man suffered an electrical shock and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the LAFD said.

His identity was not released.

On Friday, firefighters responded to nearly 150 911 calls of downed power lines between noon and 4 p.m., the LAFD said.