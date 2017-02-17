Man Dies After Being Shocked by Downed Power Lines During Storm | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Check Interactive Radar Maps
logo_la_2x

Man Dies After Being Shocked by Downed Power Lines During Storm

By Willian Avila and Ryan Bourgard

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 55-year-old man died Friday after coming in contact with downed power lines in Sherman Oaks during a powerful storm, authorities said.

    The incident was reported about 12:43 p.m. in the 5300 block of north Sepulveda Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. A large tree crashed down on a vehicle, bringing power lines with it.

    The man suffered an electrical shock and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the LAFD said.

    His identity was not released.

    SoCal's Wettest Winter in Years

    [LA GALLERY-UPDATED 2/15] Images: SoCal's Wettest Winter in Years
    AP

    On Friday, firefighters responded to nearly 150 911 calls of downed power lines between noon and 4 p.m., the LAFD said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices