A woman was killed and two of her children killed when their car crashed into a Hesperia aqueduct March 2, 2017. A third child was initially unaccounted for and a search was underway.

Dive teams were scouring an aqueduct in Hesperia Thursday night after a horrific car crash into the waterway left a mother dead, two of her children hospitalized and a third missing.

It’s unclear what caused the car to plunge into the water just before 7 p.m. into the aqueduct near Main Street.

A 10-year-old child was ejected from the car and taken to the hospital. A 2-year-old was pulled from the water and also rushed to the hospital as first responders administered CPR, according to San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesman Jeremy Kern.

The mother was found dead in the submerged car, Kern said.

The third child was unaccounted for at 9:45 p.m. and investigators were continuing to search the water and the area surrounding the wreck.

The identities of the woman and the children were not immediately released.

