Motorcyclist's Leg Not Found After Being Severed on Freeway

A motorcyclist's leg was severed and never found after a hit-and-run crash on a Southern California freeway.

California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas says the man's motorcycle sputtered and he tried to make it to the shoulder of Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, but a vehicle hit him then fled.

Motorcycle parts littering the freeway were collected, but after an extensive search of the area the leg could not be found.

Olivas tells the Riverside Press-Enterprise the motorcyclist was alive and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Wildomar.

The CHP has found no witnesses, and had no description of the vehicle that hit the man.