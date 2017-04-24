Body Found in Field Believed to Be That of Missing Man

A body found in an open field may be that of a man who went missing over the weekend, investigators said. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017

A body found in a San Bernardino County field Monday may be that of a man who went missing a day earlier, investigators said.

Sokha Pho, 43, went out for a bike ride at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members became concerned when he didn't show up for a birthday party later in the day.

Search crews, with members including from the Orange County sheriff and fire departments, looked for the man for more than 30 hours. A body was discovered in an open field in San Bernardino County, eight miles from where he had left his pickup truck parked in Raptor Ridge.

The body had obvious signs of trauma and a bike was found nearby. It's unclear how or when the victim died.

Crews were working to recover the body.