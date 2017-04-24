Body Found in Field Believed to Be That of Missing Man | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Body Found in Field Believed to Be That of Missing Man

By Adrian Arambulo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A body found in an open field may be that of a man who went missing over the weekend, investigators said. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    A body found in a San Bernardino County field Monday may be that of a man who went missing a day earlier, investigators said.

    Sokha Pho, 43, went out for a bike ride at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members became concerned when he didn't show up for a birthday party later in the day.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/21] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Tad Montoya

    Search crews, with members including from the Orange County sheriff and fire departments, looked for the man for more than 30 hours. A body was discovered in an open field in San Bernardino County, eight miles from where he had left his pickup truck parked in Raptor Ridge.

    The body had obvious signs of trauma and a bike was found nearby. It's unclear how or when the victim died.

    Crews were working to recover the body.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices