Viewers across the country will be able to watch all 2018 Winter Games all coverage live at the same time, NBC announced Tuesday.

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games are scheduled for Feb. 8-25, 2018, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 8. Between that and the Closing Ceremony Feb. 25, viewers from coast to coast will be able to watch all coverage, including prime-time, live for the first time.

"Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time both on television and streaming online," said Jim Bell, President of NBC Olympics Production & Programming in a statement. "That means social media won't be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike."

The primetime Olympics broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT and 5 p.m. PT on most nights. That will be followed by local news, then Primetime Plus programming featuring more live coverage.

Mike Tirico will host the primetime program, which had been hosted by Bob Costas since 1992.

The events will be broadcast across all NBC Universal networks and streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app on mobile devices.

Click here for more details on how to watch.