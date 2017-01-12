Crews Battle Fire at Buena Park Fire Station | NBC Southern California
Crews Battle Fire at Buena Park Fire Station

    A fire broke out at a fire station in Buena Park on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

    A fire broke out early Thursday at a Buena Park fire station.

    The blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at the station on the 800 block of Western Ave and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire nearly an hour later, according to Captain Larry Kurtz, spokesman of the Orange County Fire Authority. 

    The fire has gone to "defensive mode," Kurtz said.

    All firefighters that were in the station made it out of the building safely, according to the OCFA.

    One truck was destroyed due to the flames.

    No further details were immediately available.

