A pursuit ended in a crash near the Chino Airport on Tuesday evening.

Several people jumped out of the car and ran into different directions after crashing into a stop sign around 10 p.m.

Early on in the chase, the driver stopped and those in the vehicle did a Chinese fire drill before continuing on.

It was not immediately clear what the driver was wanted for.

