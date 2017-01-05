'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Sought in Oxnard Shooting

The suspect in a shooting Thursday Jan. 5, 2017 in Oxnard was identified as 33-year-old Alfredo Ortiz.

Police are searching for a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday in an Oxnard residence.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Juanita Avenue after neighbors reported a man dragging a woman into a house. Witnesses reported the sound of gunshots coming from the residence and told police the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was found inside the home, but later died at the scene.

Several children were seen running from the home, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Alfredo Ortiz, was seen leaving the house, possibly with a family member, according to police. Authorities said he likely is still in Ventura County and should be considered armed and dangerous.